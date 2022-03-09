JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 527,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
