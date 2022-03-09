JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.27. 61,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.