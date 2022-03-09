JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.04. 237,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.27 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

