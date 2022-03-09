JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $64.71 on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,088.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,304.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.