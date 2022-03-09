JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. 231,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.85 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

