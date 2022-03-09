JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 2.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $19.94 on Wednesday, reaching $456.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.17 and its 200 day moving average is $497.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $330.20 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

