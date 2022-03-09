JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 30,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,525. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.