JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 73,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

