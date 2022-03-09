JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $7.86 on Wednesday, reaching $415.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

