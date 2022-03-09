JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. 24,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

