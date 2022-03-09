JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The firm has a market cap of $394.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.