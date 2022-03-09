JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,546 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,915,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PAYX traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

