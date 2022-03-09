JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,675 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,906,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 14,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

