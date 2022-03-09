JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 689 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $487.41. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.11 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

