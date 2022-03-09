JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,750 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after acquiring an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,629 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,830. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

