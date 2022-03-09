JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.20. The stock had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.79 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.