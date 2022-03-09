JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,016. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

