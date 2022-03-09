JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. 773,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

