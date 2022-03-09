JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,135.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 647,124 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 348,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,964 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

