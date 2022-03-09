Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Head to Head Analysis

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jiuzi and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.91 N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.28 $1.37 billion $18.67 5.90

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

AutoNation beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

