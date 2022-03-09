John Dobak Sells 2,561 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44.

DMTK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 909,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,443. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 191.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

