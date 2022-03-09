John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,285,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $228,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 68,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 33,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.79 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

