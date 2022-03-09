Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 157,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,872. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $3,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

