Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 147,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

