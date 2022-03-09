Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.23. 371,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $444.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.