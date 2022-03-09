Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.36. 7,232,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $445.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

