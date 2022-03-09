Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Peter Egan Buys 25,000 Shares

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Shares of JSG stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of £524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. Johnson Service Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

