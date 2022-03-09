Joseph Lebel III Sells 5,325 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) COO Joseph Lebel III sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $118,055.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OCFC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

