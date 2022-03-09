JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ YY traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $128.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.