JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JMF traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 998 ($13.08). The stock had a trading volume of 50,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.69. The stock has a market cap of £233.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
