JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,964 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

