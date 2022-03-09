JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.9% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 3.72% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 985,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,833. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

