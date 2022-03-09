Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 286,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 229,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 181,252 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

