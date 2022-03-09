Jupiter Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $407,961.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,048,333 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

