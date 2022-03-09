Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 11.4% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 63,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 57,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $516.22 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

