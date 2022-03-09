Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 11.4% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 63,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 57,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $516.22 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.