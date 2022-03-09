JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. JUST has a total market cap of $358.02 million and approximately $224.71 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

