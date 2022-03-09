JUST (JST) Reaches Market Cap of $378.35 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $378.35 million and approximately $393.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.