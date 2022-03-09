KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after buying an additional 243,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

