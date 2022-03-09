Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Shares Down 5.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.77 and last traded at $211.91. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.63.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.91.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

