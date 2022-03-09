Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.88 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Kava has a market capitalization of $500.06 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00007753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00185509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00342945 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 157,815,792 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.