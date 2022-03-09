Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $39.88 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $500.06 million and $39.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00007753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00185509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00342945 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 157,815,792 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

