Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor Sells 54,040 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

