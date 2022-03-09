Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $670.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 723 ($9.47), with a volume of 126008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.25).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 917.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.