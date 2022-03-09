Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.41 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 447.89 ($5.87). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.77), with a volume of 548,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £417.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 432.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

