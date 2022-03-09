Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.59% of Key Tronic worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

