Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.07

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$30.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.44, with a volume of 2,001,107 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.