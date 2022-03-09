Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 172,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,794,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kidpik alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.