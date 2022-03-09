Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $70.58 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Kin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $70.58 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00236097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00182873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

