Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $69.88

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.88, but opened at $61.50. Kinetik shares last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 17,756 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $972.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.31.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

