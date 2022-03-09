Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $209.03

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $209.03 and last traded at $209.03, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.95.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.90.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.